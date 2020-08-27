Inchin's to open in Williamsville Place Plaza

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Covid-19 pandemic hasn't stopped an Atlanta-based restaurant chain from opening its first New York outlet in Amherst.
Inchin's Bamboo Gardens has signed a lease to open a 4,500-square-foot location in the Williamsville Place Plaza with the restaurant slated to open either late this year or by early January. The restaurant joins a list of tenants in the retailing center that includes Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, Federal Meats and Chef's on the Go.
"They wanted a high-profile location," said James Geiger from McGuire Development Co., who brokered the deal. "The plaza was the perfect site for them." You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.