Inchin's to open in Williamsville Place Plaza

Inchin's Bamboo Gardens has signed a lease to open a 4,500-square-foot location in the Williamsville Place Plaza

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Covid-19 pandemic hasn't stopped an Atlanta-based restaurant chain from opening its first New York outlet in Amherst.

Inchin's Bamboo Gardens has signed a lease to open a 4,500-square-foot location in the Williamsville Place Plaza with the restaurant slated to open either late this year or by early January. The restaurant joins a list of tenants in the retailing center that includes Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, Federal Meats and Chef's on the Go.