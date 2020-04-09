Hutch's seeks to expand seating

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Having lost more than half of its outdoor patio seating, Hutch's hopes to expand its patio area and add more indoor seating.

Both should be in place later this month, said restaurant owner Mark Hutchinson.

Hutch's is working with the Buffalo Planning Board and Common Council to gain approval for as many as 20 outdoor dining seats along its Delaware Avenue patio. Covid-related social distancing protocols saw Hutch's lose more than half of its 20 patio seats this summer. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.