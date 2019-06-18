BUFFALO, N.Y. — The school year is winding down for thousands of kids here in Western New York, but unfortunately for many, school is the only place they can get a nutritious meal.

The good news is that there are still opportunities for kids to get those lunches and snacks over the summer.

Last year, 29.7 million students were eligible for free or reduced meals via the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This program is for kids 18 and under who qualify for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the school year.

Here in Western New York, there are more than 300 meal locations across all eight counties.

Those locations are primarily places like schools, churches, and community centers, which are also offer summer education and enrichment programs.

Text "summer meals" to 97779 or visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks to find your nearest location.