Hoovers Dairy announces release of homemade ice cream in the works

The popular dairy business posted to Facebook Monday that they have begun the process to make their own ice cream due to a surplus of cream.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Popular dairy business and restaurant Hoovers has announced that they will finally be creating their own 100% homemade ice cream for all those who love their other dairy products.

They posted on Facebook on Monday explaining to the community that they always tend to have a surplus of cream after milk is made, and they were not sure what to do with it.

Prior to deciding to make their own ice cream, the excess cream was being used to make half & half but a surplus was still leftover. That extra cream was then sent to Pittsford Dairy in the meantime until they were able to figure out a plan for their own use.

Now as they reach their 100 anniversary soon, they figured what better time than now to begin the journey of making their own ice cream. New flavors created this past week have included vanilla, butterfinger, cookies and cream, and peanut butter cup.

As the team works to slowly build their ice cream inventory, they ask that customers be patient, and they can expect ice cream to be included in deliveries and at the shop in person soon.

