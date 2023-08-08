Hoover's adds more flavors as they begin to create their 100% homemade ice cream

Hoover's has begun making their homemade ice cream and here are the flavors that have been created so far.

SANBORN, N.Y. — At the beginning of the month, popular dairy business and restaurant Hoover's announced that they would be finally creating their own 100% homemade ice cream for all those who love their other dairy products.

They posted on Facebook on Monday, August 7 explaining to the community that they always tend to have a surplus of cream after milk is made, and they were not sure what to do with it.

Prior to deciding to make their own ice cream, the excess cream was being used to make half & half but a surplus was still leftover. That extra cream was then sent to Pittsford Dairy in the meantime until they were able to figure out a plan for their own use.

Now as they reach their 100 anniversary soon, they figured what better time than now to begin the journey of making their own ice cream which is now available at their restaurant with select flavors listed in the post below.

Hoover’s Homemade Ice Cream! Available now Posted by Hoovers Restaurant on Monday, August 14, 2023