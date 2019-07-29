CLARENCE, N.Y. — One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York could serve you free wings for a year if you've got the art skills to win them.

Bar Bill Tavern is expanding from East Aurora to open up a second location at the Old Red Mill in Clarence, and that second location includes a big blank chalkboard.

They're asking artists to send them their ideas for a mural representing "Buffalo, Clarence & the Northtowns" to fill that board by August 26th. The winner will get free Bar Bill Wings for a year.

You can send ideas through Facebook messenger or Instagram at the tavern's pages.