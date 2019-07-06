BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the biggest summer festivals in Buffalo will get underway this weekend -- the Allentown Arts Festival.

Thousands of people will be in Allentown, checking out all the artists and enjoying the festivities.

The Allentown Arts Festival will mark its 62nd year this weekend, once again proving to be intertwined with Buffalo's culture.

Streets in Allentown will be packed with aspiring and budding artists, musicians and food vendors.

A big part of any festival is the food.

2 On Your Side filed a Freedom of Information request with the Erie County Health Department to get health inspection reports over the past three years -- we wanted to see how many violations there have been and what they've been for.



READ: Allentown Art Fest Food Inspections 2016

READ: Allentown Art Fest Food Inpections 2017

READ: Allentown Art Fest Food Inpections 2018

According to health inspection reports -- over that three years -- there have been 42 violations.

17 in 2016 -- 21 the following year -- and just four violations last year.

Vendors have been caught for various violations, such as not having screens on windows keeping insects out -- workers handling food without gloves on -- and food being stored at temperatures that are too warm. One vendor was caught not having a permit in 2016.

The Erie County Health Department has two categories for violations -- "red violations" which appear to be more serious and have to do with food preparation and "blue violations" which have to do with sanitation and maintenance problems.

2 On Your Side plans to speak to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and Allentown Arts Festival president Rita Harrington-Lippman about these health inspections.

