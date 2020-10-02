BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you weren't hungry before, this will probably make your mouth water: It's National Pizza Day!

There's Chicago deep dish, thin New York style, and then there's Buffalo pizza, which is some where wonderfully in between.

There are more than 600 pizzerias in Buffalo serving up their own take on one of America's favorite foods.

We stopped by Bocce Club Pizza to talk to them about what makes good pizza.

"I mean to be honest, you could have the best ingredients, you could have the worst ingredients, it's about the employees and what they put into the pie," Matt Gramza of Bocce Club Pizza said.

"You're gonna get out of it what you put into it, no matter what. At the end of the day, it's how you take care of your employees, how the business is ran, and the product that we pump out."

