Hartman's Distilling Co. expands with speakeasy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two years after opening in the Ohio Street corridor, Hartman’s Distilling Co. has expanded with a speakeasy and a new menu.

Entry into the back bar Barrel Room requires a pass phrase, where bourbon lovers will rejoice over 265 kinds of bourbon, including several produced by Hartman’s at the 55 Chicago St. distillery operation.

“This was two years in the making,” said Justin Hartman, who opened the 5,500-square-foot distillery/tasting room/bar/restaurant with his wife, Jennifer, in December 2019. “When we first built out this space, it was part of the plan. It just took a while to get there.” You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.