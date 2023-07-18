Guy Fieri themed bar crawl on Hertel Avenue

Fiericon is an event for all where people can dress up as Guy Fieri to raise money for local food bank FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your best Guy Fieri costume on, and head over the Buffalo Fiericon to benefit local food bank FeedMore WNY.

It is a Guy Fieri themed bar and restaurant crawl that is open to all ages, encouraging that the more you eat & drink the more money is raised.

The event is for free and on Saturday July 22 4-9 p.m., taking place on Hertel Avenue with a schedule of each stop on the listed on the crawls website. Here's a list of the stops:

4 p.m. start time at Public House - 1206 Hertel Ave

Stop #2: (approx 5:15 p.m.) Gramma Mora's

Stop #3: (approx 6:15 p.m.) Sterling

Stop #4: (approx 7:15 p.m.) Moor Room

Stop #5: (approx 8:15 p.m.) Wellington Pub

Final Stop: Del's (approx 9:15 p.m.)

All participating bars and restaurants will be donating a portion of their day's earnings to FeedMore WNY. An hour will be spent at each stop, and each will have an outdoor patio so dogs are welcome to join in on the Flavortown fun.

The event will also have merch available, that proceeds from will go towards FeedMore WNY as well.

Buffalo FieriCon is probably the most fun you can have, all while supporting a good cause 💚 When you roll out with your... Posted by Buffalo FieriCon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023