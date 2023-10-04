Grand Island restaurant closes its doors

Zobud Bistro announced on their website they would be closing as of October 4.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island restaurant is closing its door after four years in business.

They say there were several factors that forced them to make this decision.

The restaurant, which opened in late 2019, cited the rise in food costs, utilities, insurance, payroll, unemployment tax, maintenance and replacement costs as the reason they have to closed.