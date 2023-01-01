Goya donates 30,000 pounds of food to support blizzard relief efforts

The company donated 30,000 pounds of food to support. The company president, Bob Unanue, called it a crisis and said that's why Goya is donating food to different organizations to be distributed in the area.

"During this storm we never lost one day of work. Our deliveries went out consistently. Our factory never stopped," Unanue said. "So being in the area, and seeing the need to get food, people stuck in automobiles, unfortunately people losing their lives in cars. We were able to get our trucks, first of all, our people to work, and then our trucks to get food out to the community."