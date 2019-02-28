BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gigi's Restaurant opened Monday at a new location inside the Northland Workforce Train Center, on Buffalo's east side.

On Wednesday, however, came an announcement that it will be closed on Thursday.

Buffalo Common Council member Darius Pridgen posted a message to his Facebook page, stating that the restaurant's owner Darryl Harvin, "will be taking a step back and closing to re-evaluate our supply and employee needs."



Here's the complete message:

The owner of GiGi's restaurant has asked me to post this message: Do to GiGi's reopening and overwhelming support from the community after 3 long years of being closed, we have underestimated our daily food supply needed to keep up with demand. In addition, the number of employees needed to keep up with demand has been inadequate. So tomorrow, Thur. Feb. 28th we will be taking a step back and closing to re-evaluate our supply and employee needs.

This is not a bad thing but a good thing to serve our customer. We hope you understand and continue to support GiGi's in the near future.

Darryl Harvin

(My response: This is a good problem to have, more customers than you ever imagined. I am very proud of this business owner for taking the bull by the horns, being honest, transparent yet determined. Customer service is obviously important to him and that says a great deal about his character and business acumen. I will support a business that admits its challenges and fixes them. Good job Darryl)

