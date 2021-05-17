Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen owner readies three new sites

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston restaurateur Michael Hibbard operates Gather American Eatery at 453 Center St., which opened in March 2020, two weeks before the pandemic hit. He reopened in May 2020 at limited capacity.

Now he's about to open Gallo Loco, a Mexican bar with counter service, this month at 800 Center St., the former site of Hibbard’s original restaurant, Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen.

Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen, which opened five years ago, is relaunching at 402 Center St. with a first-floor restaurant for lunch and dinner and second-floor banquet/catering space. In adjoining space in the building, he will open Gallo Pronto, a café with coffee, grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries for the breakfast, brunch and lunch crowd. Both should open in June. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.