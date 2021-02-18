Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs makes Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 list

Buffalo's Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is ranked No. 76 on the list. Located at 707 Kenmore Avenue, Frank is known for its unique hot dogs and award-winning fries.

A Buffalo-favorite eatery is in the national spotlight this week after Yelp released its Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.

Buffalo's Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is ranked No. 76 on the list. Located at 707 Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo, Frank is known for its unique hot dogs, including the Frank Mi, the Impractical Joker, and the Violet Beauregarde.

According to The Buffalo News, Frank first opened as a hot dog truck in 2013. Frank and Paul Tripi's little hot dog truck has grown in the years since and become well known for their unusual bites.

THE JERK: Slow roasted pork rubbed with a bbq jerk seasoning and topped with a crisp cabbage slaw. Available GF with a bun substitution. https://t.co/weyjQSvC7E pic.twitter.com/aLkwwOSplD — Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs 🌭 (@FindFrankNow) February 17, 2021

The restaurant has received several honors over the years, such as Best French Fries of the Northtowns on Buffalo Spree's 2017 Best of WNY and noted as the best hot dog in New York on Taste of Home's The Best Hot Dogs in Every State 2020 list.

Yelp says that nearly all of the restaurants on this year's list are new to the list, are priced under $30 per person (or $$ in Yelp's system) and nearly half of all of the businesses feature vegan menu options or identify as vegan restaurants.

Here's the full list: