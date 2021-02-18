Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs makes Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 list

A Buffalo-favorite eatery is in the national spotlight this week after Yelp released its Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.
Buffalo's Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is ranked No. 76 on the list. Located at 707 Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo, Frank is known for its unique hot dogs, including the Frank Mi, the Impractical Joker, and the Violet Beauregarde.
According to The Buffalo News, Frank first opened as a hot dog truck in 2013. Frank and Paul Tripi's little hot dog truck has grown in the years since and become well known for their unusual bites.
The restaurant has received several honors over the years, such as Best French Fries of the Northtowns on Buffalo Spree's 2017 Best of WNY and noted as the best hot dog in New York on Taste of Home's The Best Hot Dogs in Every State 2020 list.
Yelp says that nearly all of the restaurants on this year's list are new to the list, are priced under $30 per person (or $$ in Yelp's system) and nearly half of all of the businesses feature vegan menu options or identify as vegan restaurants.
Here's the full list:
Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021
- Kelley Farm Kitchen - Harpers Ferry, WV
- Mazra - San Bruno, CA
- Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta, GA
- Heat Da Spot - Washington, DC
- Simon’s Hot Dogs - Scottsdale, AZ
- Arun’s Indian Kitchen - Coral Springs, FL
- Halls Chophouse - Charleton, SC
- 1618 Asian Fusion - Austin, TX
- Intentional Food Cafe and Market - Mesa, AZ
- Enat Ethiopian Restaurant - Charlotte, NC
- Nova Kitchen & Bar - Garden Grove, CA
- Jack of Cups Saloon - Folly Beach, SC
- La Finca Bowls - Albuquerque, NM
- Sushi J - Bellevue, WA
- Tasty Pizza - Omaha, NE
- Tacos Doña Lena - Houston, TX
- Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina - Henderson - Henderson, NV
- Wright’s Barbecue - Johnson, AR
- The Pasta Shop - Denville, NJ
- Cutbow Coffee Roastology - Albuquerque, NM
- Moku Roots - Lahaina, HI
- Cafe La Maude - Philadelphia, PA
- Los Andes Restaurant - Providence, RI
- Chris’s Ice Cream - Indianapolis, IN
- Pho Haus - Denver, CO
- Mayan Cafe - Louisville, KY
- Latke Love - Littleton, CO
- The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley, CA
- Forastero - Chicago, IL
- Santo Brúklin - New York, NY
- GW Fins - New Orleans, LA
- Zahav - Philadelphia, PA
- Tacos El Azteca - Norwalk, CT
- Sindoore - Indian By Nature - Nashville, TN
- Ace No 3 - Charlotte, NC
- Creekwood - Berkeley, CA
- Saddle Creek Breakfast Club - Omaha, NE
- Skull’s Rainbow Room - Nashville, TN
- Manna Bistro & Bakery - Centerville, VA
- The Robin’s Nest - Salt Lake City, UT
- Slackwater - Sandy, UT
- The Chef and I on Ninth - Nashville, TN
- Esters Neighborhood Pub - Denver, CO
- A2Z Cafe - Indianapolis, IN
- Kim’s Sushi - West Orange, NJ
- Caffè Panna - New York, NY
- Cafe Kacao - Oklahoma City, OK
- Buena Gente Cuban Bakery - Decatur, GA
- Esther’s Kitchen - Las Vegas, NV
- Olive + Oak - St. Louis, MO
- Lucky Noodles - Denver, CO
- Havana Tropical Grill - Rogers, AR
- Odd Duck - Milwaukee, WI
- Maple Leaf Diner - Dallas, TX
- Eem - Portland, OR
- Pho Bac - Baltimore, MD
- Northstar Cafe - Liberty Township, OH
- Casa Corazon Restaurant - Phoenix, AZ
- CLTRE vgn jnt - Virginia Beach, VA
- Grassroots Ice Cream - Granby, CT
- September in Bangkok - New Haven, CT
- Egg Roll Number 1 - Indianapolis, IN
- Fresh Tiki Bar - Somerville, NJ
- Vegan Friendly Foods - Baton Rouge, LA
- Glur Thai - New York, NY
- The Copper Kettle Tea Bar - Foley, AL
- Siam Hibachi - Grove City, OH
- Poor Calvin’s - Atlanta, GA
- Boludo - Minneapolis, MN
- Shun - Houston, TX
- Henry VII Carvery - Kittery, ME
- Higo Bakery - La Habra, CA
- PLAYDATE NYC - Flushing, NY
- Pho Vn Cuisine - Fishers, IN
- Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs - Buffalo, NY
- Pomodoro - Seattle, WA
- La Sabrosita Restaurant - Lilburn, GA
- Brick 29 - Nampa, ID
- Two Cities Pizza Company - Mason, OH
- Paisan’s Old World Deli & Catering - Reno, NV
- Sushi House - Bentonville, AR
- Lazo’s Taco Shack - Milwaukee, WI
- ABC Pony - Washington, DC
- Rainbow Donuts - York, SC
- El Maestro del Taco - Bellevue, WA
- Terra GR - Grand Rapids, MI
- Beerline Cafe - Milwaukee, WI
- The Parish - Tucson, AZ
- Khana Indian Grill - Fayetteville, AR
- The Jones Assembly - Oklahoma City, OK
- DiAnoia’s Eatery - Pittsburgh, PA
- Momo Sushi - Minneapolis, MN
- Waffle Love - Round Rock, TX
- Jack Stack Barbecue - Overland Park - Overland Park, KS
- Bennett’s Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
- White Yak - Philadelphia, PA
- Bacco Vino & Contorni - Providence, RI
- Aba - Chicago, IL
- Lang Van - Charlotte, NC
- Royal Sushi & Izakaya - Philadelphia, PA