$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations

Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People will benefit from an endowment named the Anne Alford and Manson Fiske Surdam Charitable Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations.

Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People.

The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson Fiske Surdam Charitable Foundation after the late Anne Manson Surdam who left the gift to the three organizations.

“The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is honored to recognize Anne and Manson Surdam today for what is no doubt their greatest act of kindness and generosity, this legacy they have left for our community will make an impact for years to come,” said Irv Levy, Executive Director, Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies.

“The Surdams supported many causes and organizations during their lifetimes but this permanent and thoughtful gift will ensure that their support of organizations serving those experiencing poverty in our community will continue forever.”

FeedMore will get $500,000 each year because of its merger with Meals on Wheels of WNY. City Mission and Friends of Night will each get $250,000.

“We are grateful beyond words to the Anne Alford and Manson Fiske Surdam Foundation for this monumental gift and what it means to our most vulnerable neighbors in this City of Good Neighbors,” said Aubrey Calhoun, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Buffalo City Mission. “Together with FeedMore WNY and Friends of Night People, we will honor the Surdam’s legacy by providing food, shelter and vital programs and services to the poor and homeless individuals across Western New York who need it most.”