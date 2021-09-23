Former Sear Restaurant team to take over food service at Kleinhans Music Hall

Former steakhouse operators to operate food, drink and special events venues at the iconic concert hall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of the former Sear 200 Restaurant in Buffalo have announced a new venture inside one of the city's most historic venues.

'Marcato by Sear' will open next week inside Kleinhans Music Hall replacing Henry's at Kleinhans. The new restaurant will open prior to the Saturday night BPO Pops and Classic Series.

Oliver's Restaurant owner Dave Schutte, along with several former managers and staff of the Sear will run the food and beverage operation.

“This is a new, exciting opportunity to continue Sear’s long-standing tradition of excellence by crafting meals and catering events and weddings for concert goers who may not have experienced the original restaurant,” the Sear team said in a statement. “We look forward to providing, on the food and drink side, the same award-winning level of symphonic excellence for which the BPO is known.”

Marcato's will be located in space below Kleinhan's main floor. It will be able to accommodate a sit-down dinner for up to 180 people or a stand-up cocktail reception for 250. It will also be available for weddings and special event rentals, along with the Mary Seaton Room and Livingston Hall.