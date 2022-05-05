Food Truck Thursdays returns to downtown Buffalo

Mayor Byron Brown joined other city officials for the first day, when 20 food trucks lined up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. around Niagara Square, serving up lunch.

"The city council and I wanted to create an opportunity for people to get together at lunchtime downtown Buffalo," Mayor Brown said. "Downtown Buffalo is a place where people want to be. There's a lot of growth and a lot of excitement. We started out with just eight food trucks in 2015, and this year we have 20 food trucks participating in Food Truck Thursday."