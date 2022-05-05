Food Truck Thursdays returns to downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday marked the first of many Food Truck Thursdays in downtown Buffalo.
Mayor Byron Brown joined other city officials for the first day, when 20 food trucks lined up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. around Niagara Square, serving up lunch.
Mayor Brown says that the Food Truck Thursday tradition started in 2015, and it's been growing ever since.
"The city council and I wanted to create an opportunity for people to get together at lunchtime downtown Buffalo," Mayor Brown said. "Downtown Buffalo is a place where people want to be. There's a lot of growth and a lot of excitement. We started out with just eight food trucks in 2015, and this year we have 20 food trucks participating in Food Truck Thursday."
Food Truck Thursdays will happen every Thursday now through October.
