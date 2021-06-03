x
Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Falls is back for the summer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's another sign summer is here.  The annual Food Truck Thursdays is back in Niagara Falls!

The city announced the schedule begins Thursday, June 3 and runs every Thursday until August 26 from 11am-1:30pm. The trucks will be at the Train Station at 825 Depot Avenue West. 

"We are excited to bring back Food Truck Thursdays for a fourth year," City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy food in a great atmosphere. We've got a great line up this year for food and entertainment, and we're looking forward to this event continuing to grow in the years to come." 

Here is the full lineup:

  • June 3: Pizza Amore, 42 North Brewing Company
  • June 10: Steaksters, 42 North Brewing Company
  • June 17: Fat Bobs, 42 North Brewing Company
  • June 24: Lloyd Taco, 42 North Brewing Company
  • July 1: Dirty Bird
  • July 8: Steaksters
  • July 15: Fat Bobs
  • July 22: Mother Cluckers
  • July 29: Lloyd Taco
  • August 5: Dirty Bird
  • August 12: Fat Bobs
  • August 19: Mother Cluckers
  • August 26: J&L BBQ

