Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Falls is back for the summer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's another sign summer is here. The annual Food Truck Thursdays is back in Niagara Falls!
The city announced the schedule begins Thursday, June 3 and runs every Thursday until August 26 from 11am-1:30pm. The trucks will be at the Train Station at 825 Depot Avenue West.
"We are excited to bring back Food Truck Thursdays for a fourth year," City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy food in a great atmosphere. We've got a great line up this year for food and entertainment, and we're looking forward to this event continuing to grow in the years to come."
Here is the full lineup:
- June 3: Pizza Amore, 42 North Brewing Company
- June 10: Steaksters, 42 North Brewing Company
- June 17: Fat Bobs, 42 North Brewing Company
- June 24: Lloyd Taco, 42 North Brewing Company
- July 1: Dirty Bird
- July 8: Steaksters
- July 15: Fat Bobs
- July 22: Mother Cluckers
- July 29: Lloyd Taco
- August 5: Dirty Bird
- August 12: Fat Bobs
- August 19: Mother Cluckers
- August 26: J&L BBQ