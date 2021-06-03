Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Falls is back for the summer

The city announced the schedule begins Thursday, June 3 and runs every Thursday until August 26 from 11am-1:30pm. The trucks will be at the Train Station at 825 Depot Avenue West.

"We are excited to bring back Food Truck Thursdays for a fourth year," City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy food in a great atmosphere. We've got a great line up this year for food and entertainment, and we're looking forward to this event continuing to grow in the years to come."