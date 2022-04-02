Critical of wings in Buffalo, a Food Network chef says he's willing to 'make amends'

'I've been told since that I just went to the wrong places. So I'm coming back to make amends by taking a whole day off to eat wings,' Alton Brown said.

A Food Network chef who once said, "If you want great Buffalo chicken wings ... you don't go to frickin' Buffalo," says he's giving Buffalo a second chance.

Alton Brown took to Facebook on Saturday, explaining why he feels the need to come back and try some more wings.

"Back in 2018, after eating at all the 'famous' places, I complained that I had a very, very bad wing day," he said. "I've been told since that I just went to the wrong places. So I'm coming back to make amends by taking a whole day off to eat wings. You guys basically invented the global wing craze so please set me on the right path."

Buffalo's Wing King, Drew Cerza, took offense to Brown's 2018 comments.

Disappointing to hear such frickin' harsh words from you, NEVER trash our fine City and our WINGS! Join me in Buffalo for a personal tour of our Buffalo Wing Trail. Experience our great regional food. @altonbrown @WingFest @FoodNetwork @BuffaloNiagara @TheBuffaloNews — Drew Cerza (@BuffaloWingKing) April 26, 2018

2 On Your Side's Nate Benson didn't take kindly to the words, either, offering up this retort:

.@altonbrown, we need to talk.

Before the collective outrage of #Buffalo storms your twitter feed like Thanos’ army upon Wakanda, can you tell us where you ate your chicken wings whilst in the Queen City?



Let’s discuss your quote please. https://t.co/Q4J2DDYs7D pic.twitter.com/EPW0goJbip — Nate Benson (@natebenson) April 26, 2018