Food Future WNY reaches out in fight against food insecurity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Food security is a major issue in many parts of Western New York, so 18 months ago an organization formed to help feed everyone in the region.

It's called Food Future WNY, and it serves nine counties. It works to help people understand the complexity of food systems and how to fight food insecurity.

Organizers gave an update Thursday about where the mission stands.

"The purpose was the first effort of its kind to bring the regional partners together," said Beth Gosch, executive director of WNY Foundation.

"A food system exists beyond a town, a county line. It takes a whole region for this system to work, especially if you're trying to build your local system."