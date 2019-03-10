NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY invites individuals and families affected by the United Auto Works union strike against General Motors to their upcoming mobile food pantry distributions.

The times and locations are as follows:

Thursday, October 3 — 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Lockport, 50 Cottage Street, Lockport, NY 14094

Thursday, October 4 — 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Tonawanda, 46 Broad Street, Tonawanda NY 14250

Participants will simply be asked to sign in at the distributions.

A variety of both perishable and non-perishable items will be provided.

"Many community members are just one missing paycheck or unexpected crisis from needing food assistance. FeedMore WNY exists to make sure no one had to go hungry at any time, for any reason," said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY. "We hope our neighbors in need take advantage of these Mobile Food Pantry distributions, as well as our ongoing programs and services that we offer throughout our four-county service area."

As the strike goes on, the organization is preparing to offer continued assistance to those affected.

FeedMore WNY is a merged operation of Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank of WNY.

RELATED: On the picket lines with UAW workers as GM strike enters third week

RELATED: Teaming up to fight hunger in Western New York

RELATED: 'Hungry to Help' fundraiser raises money for new nonprofit