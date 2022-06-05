FeedMore WNY spreads new compost in its garden to nourish soil

This week is International Compost Awareness Week, and in recognition of that, compost is being used to nourish the soil that grows food for people in need.

DEPEW, N.Y. — People from FeedMore Western New York and Buffalo River Compost were out at FeedMore's community garden on Friday, spreading out some new compost.

This week is International Compost Awareness Week, and in recognition of the week, compost is being used to nourish the soil that grows food for people in need.

"This will really allow us to grow more nutritious fruits," Catherine Shick of FeedMore WNY said. "We know compost helps aerate the soil and really grow better products, and we're really fortunate to have this wonderful donation to kick off our growing season at Feedmore Western New York."