Fat Bob's Smokehouse to open location in East Aurora

Fat Bob's at 42 North is in collaboration with 42 North Brewing Company.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Fat Bob's Smokehouse announced recently they are opening another location. This one will be in East Aurora.

Fat Bob's will be serving BBQ at the brewery every Tuesday through Sunday, including their favorites; pulled pork, smoked beef brisket and mac n' cheese

You will be able to order online and there is curbside takeout.

“Fat Bob’s is the ideal partner for the brewery. Not only is their menu the perfect complement to craft beer, but they share our values and culture, " said 42 North Founder, John Cimperman, in a released statement.

Patrick Ryan, Fat Bob’s owner, added, “We have had great success doing pop-up events at the brewery the past few months. This success provided us the confidence to move forward as full-time partners with the brewery.”