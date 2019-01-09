BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of people flocked to downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon for the 18th annual national wing festival.

Plenty more will arrive at Sahlen Field on Sunday as the event continues. The day will start with the fourth annual Chicken Wing 5K at 11 a.m., before the festival officially starts the second day at noon.

It's $5 to get in and $1 per ticket inside. There are three dozen different restaurants represented this year.

