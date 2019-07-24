BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expo Hertel has added two more dining options including the return of Steve’s Clam Bar to Hertel Avenue.

Steve’s Clam Bar and Bar Della Citta, an Italian-themed eatery run by veteran restaurateur JJ Alfieri, are joining Newbury Salads and Sun Cuisines. After a soft opening period that began earlier this month, both Steve’s and Bar Della Citta are formally opening Wednesday afternoon.

Expo Hertel is located at 1488 Hertel Avenue. You can read more on the restaurants on Buffalo Business First's website.