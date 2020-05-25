Elmwood Village Farmers Market to return starting June 6

Popular weekend event at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell will be back with some COVID-19 changes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It will look a little different, but the Elmwood Village Farmers Market will be back for the summer.

Therese Deutschlander, president of the Elmwood Village Association, shared the welcome news via social media.

The summertime event, which takes place weekends at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell will kick off on Saturday, June 6. In response to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required of both vendors and visitors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available on site.

The market will be spread out to allow for greater social distancing between vendors and patrons. In addition to signs that will inform market-goers about the changes, volunteers will also be on hand to answer any questions.If you're interested in becoming one of those volunteers, more information can be found here.

"A lot of thought and discussion went into figuring out the best way to get you fresh food straight from the source while still keeping everyone as safe as possible", said Deutschlander. "Proper health and nutrition has always been important but now more so than ever. I appreciate your resiliency, Buffalo, and your willingness to flex right now as we all make adjustments".