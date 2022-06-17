Elmwood Taco & Subs expands menu with beer and wine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For 47 years, Elmwood Taco and Subs has been a lunchtime, dinner and late night favorite serving tacos, subs, wings and fries to students and Elmwood Village residents.

This summer, the family business is trying something new – beer and organic wine slushies through a collaboration with Becker Farms and Becker Brewing Co.

It’s an extension of the company’s commitment to source from local suppliers while giving customers another reason to stop into the 937 Elmwood Ave. site, said Jackie Kooshoian, who runs the business with her brother, Mike Lucchino. He is married to Amanda Vizcarra of the family who owns Becker Farms, Vizcarra Vineyards & Becker Brewing Co. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.