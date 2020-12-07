Ellicottville Brewing Company creates new 'all berries' brew

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — During this past week's heat wave, sometimes you just need a nice drink to cool off.
Ellicottville Brewing Company recently teamed up with Blueberry Treehouse Farm for a new farm-to-market brew called "Oops! All Berries."
It's a sour-ale brewed with raspberry, blackberry and Western New York-grown organic blueberries from the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, which is located in West Falls.
The "Oops! All Berries" beer is now on tap at Ellicottville Brewing Company tap rooms and available in stores where Ellicottville Brewing Company beers are sold.