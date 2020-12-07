Ellicottville Brewing Company creates new 'all berries' brew

The company teamed up with West Falls-based Blueberry Treehouse Farm for a new farm-to-market brew that includes raspberry, blackberry and blueberries.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — During this past week's heat wave, sometimes you just need a nice drink to cool off.

Ellicottville Brewing Company recently teamed up with Blueberry Treehouse Farm for a new farm-to-market brew called "Oops! All Berries."

It's a sour-ale brewed with raspberry, blackberry and Western New York-grown organic blueberries from the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, which is located in West Falls.