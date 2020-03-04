BUFFALO, N.Y. — Easter is a week from Sunday. Of course, for many families, it is the Easter Bunny that delivers a basket of molded chocolate and treats.

If you would to like to pick up an Easter basket, or have one delivered, here is a list of 8 Western New York chocolate franchises (some with multiple locations). Some offer in-store shopping. Some have free delivery, or free shipping. Others have curbside pick-up.

Hurry! Avoid the Easter rush of next week. Don't see your favorite chocolate shop listed? Contact them! They'd love to hear from you and give you the business.

Happy Easter!

In alphabetical order:

Fowler's Chocolates (4 locations):

https://www.fowlerschocolates.com/

-order and pick-up (call or online)

-shipping

Kelly's County Store:

https://kellyscountrystore.com

-free delivery on Grand Island

- call or order online for free pickup

Niagara Chocolates:

https://niagarachocolates.com/

-shipping

-order and pickup - cheektowaga store only

Oliver's Candies (Batavia):

https://oliverscandies.com/

-social distancing in-store

-shipping

-order and pickup

Park Edge Sweet Shoppe (S. Buffalo):

https://www.parkedgesweetshoppe.com/

-free delivery within 15 miles

- order and pick-up

-shipping

Parkside Candy (Buffalo & Tonawanda only):

https://parksidecandy.com/

- social distancing in-store

- order phone or online for pick-up

Platter's Chocolates (N. Tonawanda)

https://www.platterschocolates.com/

-social distancing in-store

-order online for curbside pickup

- shipping

Watson's Chocolates (8 locations):

https://watsonschocolates.com/

--varies by location

- check website and Facebook page

