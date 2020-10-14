Dunkin' unveils new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut for the Halloween season

The spicy addition to Dunkin's menu will be available from this week through December

Dunkin' announced a new, red-hot, ghostly member of its fall donut lineup: the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

"A deliciously daring donut that delivers the heat with every bite, the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with a strawberry flavored icing that features a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar for a sizzling look," Dunkin' said.

But donut fans won't have long to test their mettle against the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut's heat; it's only available from this week through December at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

America can enjoy Dunkin’s #SpicySide on Twitter this month as well, with brand posts demonstrating a decidedly fiery attitude with hot takes and even a burn or two.

Dunkin’ is also encouraging fans to show their own spicy side by surprising their friends with the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut and capturing and posting the reactions on social media using #DunkinSpicySide.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts," said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy at Dunkin'. "While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day.

"With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’ is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season.”