Dunkin creates dog toys, 2 new coffee-flavored cereals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dunkin' Donuts isn't just for humans, your dogs can now enjoy it too.

Dunkin's Joy in Childhood Foundation is teaming up with Bark, the company behind BarkBox, to create Dunkin'-themed dog toys.

They're modeled after Dunkin's iconic munchkins donut hole box and hot coffee cup.

The dog toys will be available at stores next month, and all funds raised will benefit the foundation programs that provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

On Thursday, Dunkin' also announced that it is closing 800 stores by the end of this year, adding incentive to get a little creative when it comes to getting some sales.

That includes your morning coffee, which they want you to eat.

Post Cereal and Dunkin' Donuts are teaming up together to make Dunkin' Cereal. It will come in two flavors: caramel macchiato and mocha latte.

It was inspired by Dunkin; fans two favorite flavors.

The cereal contains a small amount of caffeine too: about a 10th of a cup of coffee.

You'll see these on store shelves sometime next month.