BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the third time in its history. Perks Cafe is returning to the Main Street spine within the central business district.

Perks will be opening its third Buffalo location May 1 when it makes its Expo Food Hall debut.

Julie Leone, Perks director of operations and marketing, said the Expo location will feature various coffee drinks, teas, pastries, vegan shakes and ice cream. Gluten-free and vegan pastries will also be sold. You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.