Dopest Dough expands retail and wholesale business with New York-style bagels and breads

The site isn't open yet for walk-in sales. He's easing into that, using the site as a pick-up location for Dopest Dough’s wholesale and pre-order retail sales.
Credit: pisotckii - stock.adobe.com

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An East Aurora bagel shop is growing its presence across the region, moving into a new storefront and adding wholesale accounts as far away as Lockport.

Dopest Dough moved into the space in East Aurora at 695 Main St. in January, just about a year after Joe White made the decision to focus on bread and New York-style bagels full-time.

He was a touring musician who left that career after carpal tunnel surgery who turned to bread-making as a form of physical therapy.  You can read the full story on on Buffalo Business First's website

