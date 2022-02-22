Dopest Dough expands retail and wholesale business with New York-style bagels and breads

The site isn't open yet for walk-in sales. He's easing into that, using the site as a pick-up location for Dopest Dough’s wholesale and pre-order retail sales.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An East Aurora bagel shop is growing its presence across the region, moving into a new storefront and adding wholesale accounts as far away as Lockport.

Dopest Dough moved into the space in East Aurora at 695 Main St. in January, just about a year after Joe White made the decision to focus on bread and New York-style bagels full-time.