Owners will open their new location on June 2 at 129 Main Street in the City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Donut Kraze is closing their shop in the Town of Tonawanda.

But don't worry, the popular donut eatery is opening a new location just a short distance away in the City of Tonawanda.

The last day for their Somerville Ave. location will be May 28.They will be closing at 2pm. They had been at that site for more than five years.

Owners will open their new location on June 2 at 129 Main Street in the City of Tonawanda.