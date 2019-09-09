BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo’s, an iconic Buffalo restaurant, has a new owner and, it appears to be from a member of the DiTondo family.

According to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Via Seneca LLC paid $375,000 for the restaurant located at 370 Seneca Street, who bought the properties from Rosemary Rohloff and Alan Rohloff. The deal includes the restaurant and a nearby parking lot on Myrtle Avenue.

Via Seneca’s lead partner, according to New York State Department of State records, is John DiTondo from the Rochester suburb of Churchville. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.