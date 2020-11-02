BUFFALO, N.Y. — Work is underway at DiTondo’s and the new owners expect the Seneca Street dining destination to be ready to serve its first meal by late spring.

“That’s our goal,” said Rita DiTondo, who along with her father, John, bought the restaurant from Rosemary Rohloff and her husband, Alan, last fall. The Rohloffs, who retired last year, are John DiTondo’s cousins.

For Rita DiTondo, she represent the fourth generation from her family to run the restaurant, whose history dates back to 1904 and was started by her great grandfather, Sebastiano DiTondo. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

