DiPaolo's tries new concept with Woodlawn Beach contract

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant & Banquet Center's crew got very familiar with Woodlawn Beach State Park over the last decade as the preferred caterer when the facilities were run by the Town of Hamburg.
But when the town gave up the contract in late 2019 and the state put out a request for proposals, the restaurant was presented with an all or nothing decision: Take over management of concessions and the snack bar as well, or risk lose the catering contract.
The result is Solé at Woodlawn Beach, now beginning its second season as a waterfront party venue. In addition to the snack bar/family friendly restaurant, there's the Sandbar with a full bar and stage for live music; beach sports and rentals for fitness classes; and vendor popups. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.