Dining Out For Life fundraiser with local restaurants

This week you can go out to eat while also supporting a good cause.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week, you can enjoy a delicious meal while helping a worthy cause.

Dining Out For Life is holding their fundraising event this week and is running until Friday at participating local restaurants.

Close to 50 restaurants around the area are donating as much as half of their proceeds to Evergreen Health, which helps test and treat HIV in Western New York.

Director of Advancement for Evergreen Health Foundation. Steve Jagord shares what makes this national fundraiser an important part of the Western New York community.