Dining Out For Life fundraiser with local restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week, you can enjoy a delicious meal while helping a worthy cause.
Dining Out For Life is holding their fundraising event this week and is running until Friday at participating local restaurants.
Close to 50 restaurants around the area are donating as much as half of their proceeds to Evergreen Health, which helps test and treat HIV in Western New York.
Director of Advancement for Evergreen Health Foundation. Steve Jagord shares what makes this national fundraiser an important part of the Western New York community.
“Through partnerships like Dining Out For Life, and through continuous awareness and donations, Evergreen Health is able to provide essential support and care for those in our community living with HIV,” Jagord said.
You can make your donations here. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.