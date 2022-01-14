Di Camillo Bakery brings back 'Bills Bread' for the playoffs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There is no doubt Buffalo Bills' fans who will be watching Saturday's wildcard game against the Patriots will be planning their game day feasts.
If pizza or wings are not your thing, maybe some Bills-inspired bread?
Di Camillo Bakery is once again offering their 'Bills Bread'. The bread is a mix of the Bills colors; red, white and blue. The bakery says they brought it back because it was so popular with fans.
The bread will be available at all of their retail locations until Saturday. They have bakeries in Lewison, Niagara Falls and Williamsville.