Depew ice cream shop offers free Mother's Day treat

DEPEW, N.Y. — A great way to cool off in the summer time is, of course, ice cream, and one place in Western New York treated moms right on Sunday.

Green Acres Ice Cream in Depew celebrated Mother's Day by giving out free ice cream to moms. They said there was no purchase necessary; mom just had to come to the front window for a free cone or dish.

The owners there said it was a way for Green Acres to give back to their customers, and they really seemed to enjoy it.

The Green Acres Ice Cream stand said their flavors are all equally loved, but encouraged people to try their chocolate, vanilla, and twist custard flavors.

The same offer applies on Father's Day for dads.