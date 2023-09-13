Bring your appetite: New Bills game-day food items introduced by Delaware North

New options include a brisket sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, gluten-free wraps, a build-your-own hot dog bar, and new craft cocktails.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're heading to Highmark Stadium this Sunday for the home opener, you might be interested in some of the new food and drink items available this season.

Delaware North just showed off their new offerings on Wednesday afternoon.

The options include a brisket sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, gluten-free wraps, a build-your-own hot dog bar, new craft cocktails, and much much more.

"We as a company ... save room for the drink, right?" Stephen Forman, the regional executive chef for Delaware North, said during the event.

Those new food offerings will be at different areas of the stadium, including different options at clubs and suites.