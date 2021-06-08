D'Avolio, Pizza Amore join the local franchise game

The two companies are the latest in a series of Western New York eateries cooking up franchise dreams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two area restaurants are taking the plunge into franchising, with high hopes that their concepts hold enough appeal to draw from other towns and regions.

D’Avolio and Pizza Amore – The Wood Fire Way received state and federal franchise license approvals in recent months, a process that allows them to bring in franchisees throughout New York and beyond.