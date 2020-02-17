BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new event bringing together local breweries for a cause in Buffalo.

A Sunday event called CollaBEERation at Resurgence Brewing Company on Chicago Street was a first-of-its-kind festival. It took a handful of Buffalo beer geeks and teamed them up with breweries across the area dozens of times over the last year to create custom beers.

"They're hard to describe, like... we have pastry-stouts with vanilla and strawberry and coconut. We have sour IPAs, milkshake IPAs, a lot of very flavorful, a lot of very big beers," said Erik Coleman, the logistics coordinator of the event. "So it's kind of ... it's a little bit different than some of the festivals you might get the chance to get out to."

All the proceeds from Sunday's festival will be going to Erie County Medical Center and the new trauma unit.

