COVID-19 forces Sophia's Restaurant in Buffalo to temporarily close

Due to the rise of the of cases in COVID And after careful consideration of our small working environment and close proximity, we have to decided to take a small break until the cases have subsided. Hopefully, this will be over swiftly and cases reduce so we can feel more comfortable to get back to serving this amazing city. I’m very sorry to do this but the safety of my family, employees And customers are my first priority. 2021 will be a very big year for us with some very exciting news that I can’t wait to share with you !!