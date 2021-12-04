Cookie delivery chain Crumbl to open first NYS location in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Who doesn't love fresh, hot cookies? Even better, when someone else makes them and delivers to your doorstop?

That's what Crumbl Cookies is bringing to town when the national cookie franchise arrives next to Game Stop at Boulevard Consumer Square, a Benderson Development property.

Founded four years ago by two brothers in Logan, Utah, the franchise has grown to more than 75 locations in 11 states. This will be its first in New York. The business offers curbside pickup and it's open late – 10 p.m. weekdays and midnight on weekends. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.