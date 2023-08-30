Lewiston resturant hosts Bills cookie decorating classes

Celebrate the Bill's season approaching and eat cookies all at the same time.

Looking to celebrate the Buffalo Bills season starting in a sweet way?

A local decorating class is teaming up with the Brickyard in Lewiston to host the tasty event.

Buffalo Cake Pops will be at the Lewiston Brickyard Brewing Company on both Thursday October 12 and Thursday October 19 from 6pm - 8pm. A minimum age participation for the event is eight-years old, and everyone attending the event must register beforehand here.

Registration is non-refundable costing $44.95 and participants will get 6 sugar cookies to decorate. The class will give people the chance to learn step by step how to frost cookies with royal icing, use wet techniques, and stuff icing for finishing designs.

We have a second Bills cookie decorating class, October 19th. Get your tickets before they sell out. Buffalo Cake... Posted by Brickyard Brewing Company. on Monday, August 28, 2023