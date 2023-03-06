Community refrigerator opens at Jefferson Avenue, East Ferry

Bags of food and produce were handed out, and Colored Girls Bike Too was also there to repair bikes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is now a community refrigerator in place over on Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street.

That's where Agents for Advocacy and other groups held a Harvest in Justice event on Saturday. Bags of food and produce were handed out, and if you are a cyclist, Colored Girls Bike Too was there to repair bikes.

2 On Your Side spoke with one of the organizers of the event about why he's passionate about the community.

"Do the best that I can to help people out in terms of getting food, getting produce, getting vegetables, getting insurance because, once again, in areas of high African-American minority populations, those areas tend to suffer most in terms of education food and health," according to Mark Talley, the Agents for Advocacy founder.