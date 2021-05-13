Closed for more than a year, Allen Street Hardware, Bijou Grille and Oakk Room prepare for reopenings

Charlie Goldman’s restaurant in Allentown was shuttered for about nine months during the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Charlie Goldman walked into Allen Street Hardware in February, it was like getting reacquainted with an old friend. Though it’s got the same name and same address, reopening a restaurant after more than a year is like starting from scratch.

Goldman’s restaurant in Allentown was shuttered for about nine months during the pandemic before he decided to take advantage of the shutdown and began renovations.