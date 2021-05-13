Closed for more than a year, Allen Street Hardware, Bijou Grille and Oakk Room prepare for reopenings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Charlie Goldman walked into Allen Street Hardware in February, it was like getting reacquainted with an old friend. Though it’s got the same name and same address, reopening a restaurant after more than a year is like starting from scratch.
Goldman’s restaurant in Allentown was shuttered for about nine months during the pandemic before he decided to take advantage of the shutdown and began renovations.
In the months since, he’s invested about $50,000 in paint, new floors, furniture and lighting — inside and out — as well as new kitchen and bathroom equipment. With plans to reopen in June, Goldman is taking a hard look at the menu with an eye to keeping old favorites but mixing it up with some new items. You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.