Chipotle coming to Benderson development in the Northtowns

The $3 million project is the first mixed-use development to be proposed for the Main Street spine of the village in more than a decade.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Chipotle Mexican Grill will anchor a mixed-use building that Benderson Development Co. has planned for Williamsville.

The $3 million project is the first mixed-use development to be proposed for the Main Street spine of the village in more than a decade.

Benderson has demolished a former Bank of America branch at the corner of Main and N. Ellicott streets and will replace it with a two-story, 7,500-square-foot building that will house a Chipotle outlet and six apartments on its second floor. Benderson is working on other tenants for the remaining first-floor, street-level space.

Read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

