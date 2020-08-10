Chipotle coming to Benderson development in the Northtowns

The $3 million project is the first mixed-use development to be proposed for the Main Street spine of the village in more than a decade.

Benderson has demolished a former Bank of America branch at the corner of Main and N. Ellicott streets and will replace it with a two-story, 7,500-square-foot building that will house a Chipotle outlet and six apartments on its second floor. Benderson is working on other tenants for the remaining first-floor, street-level space.